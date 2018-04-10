Malaysia Will Hold General Election on May 9

Malaysia will hold its general election on May 9, a vote that will determine whether Prime Minister Najib Razak’s ruling coalition can continue its six-decade run in power in the face of rising living costs and lingering corruption allegations.

It will be Najib’s second election since he became prime minister in 2009. His main opponent is Pakatan Harapan, or Pact of Hope, a four-party alliance led by 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s longest serving premier who defected from Najib’s party in 2016. On April 6, Mahathir’s party was banned from campaigning for 30 days, a move that could dent his challenge to Najin.



