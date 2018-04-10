German Airports Targeted in Widening Public Workers' Strikes

Germany’s public-sector workers are expanding strikes across Europe’s biggest economy starting Tuesday, with flights at airports including Frankfurt and Munich suffering severe disruption.

Ahead of the next round of wage talks on April 15, the Ver.di union is attempting to increase pressure on employers in support of a demand for a 6 percent pay raise, or at least 200 euros ($250) a month, over 12 months for 2.3 million government workers.

Public-sector workers strike at Frankfurt airport, April 10 Photographer: Daniel Roland/AFP via Gett Images

Frankfurt and Munich airports warned of widespread service delays and cancellations, while Deutsche Lufthansa AG said it’s scrapping more than 800 of Tuesday’s 1,600 scheduled flights, affecting about 90,000 passengers. Cologne and Bremen airports are also being hit by stoppages, as well as some local transport networks, city administrations, nursery schools, utilities and job centers.

“The economy is booming and tax receipts at the federal and local governments are the highest in a long time,” Ver.di Chairman Frank Bsirske said Monday in a statement. “Giving workers a share of the positive development in the economy is not only fair but secures the future of the public sector.”

The nationwide walkouts are due to continue through Friday, although the four airports will only be affected on Tuesday, according to a Ver.di spokeswoman.

Removing Stimulus

European Central Bank monetary policy makers are watching German collective-bargaining talks closely for signs that price pressure is finally on the rise in the euro area, allowing them to gradually remove monetary stimulus.

After weeks of stoppages, Germany’s IG Metall manufacturing-industry union struck a deal with employers in February that boiled down to average annual wage increases of roughly 3.7 percent in 2018 and 4 percent in 2019. Ver.di has been staging short-term walkouts, known as warning strikes, since early March.

Germany’s VKA local-authorities association predicted the strikes will fail in their goal of pressuring employers while merely inconveniencing the public. Meeting Ver.di’s demands might boost wages that are already “at a very good level” for lower-earning employees, but won’t create conditions for attracting more engineers or information-technology experts, association President Thomas Boehle said in an emailed statement.

Separately, Ver.di organized a nationwide strike Tuesday at Deutsche Telekom AG in a push for a 5.5 percent wage increase over 12 months for the phone company’s 62,000 workers. The fourth and final round of wage talks is set for Wednesday and Thursday.

“It is to be expected that the walkouts will impact Telekom’s service quality” as they target customer operations, Ver.di official Peter Praikow said in a statement.