Foreigners Are Pouring Money Into Japanese Real Estate

Foreigners have poured money into Japanese real estate in recent years, amid expectations that investment yields in the market relative to government bonds will stay higher than other countries due to the Bank of Japan’s easy policy, according to CBRE K.K. Closed-end real estate funds focusing on the Asia-Pacific region invested $15 billion in Japan between January 2014 and September 2017, making it their second-largest investment destination in the area after Australia, its data show. Land prices in Japan are also showing more signs of recovery.