Ex-Barclays Trader Fails to Show Up to London Euribor Trial

Moryoussef one of five traders scheduled to go on trial

Philippe Moryoussef, a former trader at Barclays Plc, failed to turn up at a London trial to face charges that he rigged a key benchmark rate and will instead be tried in absentia.

Moryoussef is one of five traders scheduled to face the charges at a trial that started Monday with jury selection in London. The fact that the 49-year-old has absconded can be reported after a judge lifted a reporting restriction in the case at a hearing Tuesday.

The Serious Fraud Office charged the group in November 2015 with conspiring to “procure or make submissions” to manipulate the euro interbank offered rate, or Euribor, between 2005 and 2009. The scheme was investigated as part of a wider probe into benchmark rates, the most famous of which was Libor, a counterpart of Euribor.

A lawyer for Moryoussef didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking comment. The trial is scheduled to open with prosecution arguments Wednesday.

The remaining defendants are former Deutsche Bank AG trader Achim Kraemer and ex-Barclays employees Colin Bermingham, Carlo Palombo and Sisse Bohart. They have all pleaded not guilty.

Another Deutsche Bank trader, Christian Bittar, pleaded guilty last month. The SFO initially charged 11 traders in the Euribor case, but five other defendants in France and Germany couldn’t be extradited to face trial.

— With assistance by Suzi Ring