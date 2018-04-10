Europe Bankers Get Fewer Million-Euro Pay Packets on Bonus Falls

The number of bankers in the European Union earning 1 million euros ($1.2 million) or more fell in 2016 as the bloc’s cap on bonuses drove a shift toward fixed pay, according to the European Banking Authority.

The million-plus club decreased to 4,597, down by 10.6 percent from 2015, the London-based regulator said in a report on Tuesday. The EBA reports salary data in euros, and the decline was largely the result of the pound’s depreciation against the common currency in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum in June 2016. The vast majority of high-earning EU bankers worked in the U.K. that year -- 3,529 of the EU total -- and most were paid in pounds.

The number of million-plus earners in the U.K. fell by 14.6 percent in 2016. Stripping out the exchange-rate effect, the decline was just 2.5 percent, the EBA said.