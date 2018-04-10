EU's Donald Tusk Says He's Sometimes Furious About Brexit

European Council President Donald Tusk said he’s saddened by the U.K.’s decision to exit the bloc.

“I don’t like Brexit, ” Tusk said in a speech in Dublin on Tuesday. “Actually, that’s an understatement: I believe Brexit is one of the saddest moments in twenty first-century European history. In fact, sometimes I am even furious about it.”

“We have many reasons to be satisfied, as a generation which has united Europe,” he said. “But we have as many reasons for concern, as a generation that could still unfortunately make it to the gloomy and for sure spectacular show of another European disunion.”