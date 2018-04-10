Daniel Craig's Aston Martin, No. 007, to Be Sold at Christie's

Actor Daniel Craig’s 2014 Aston Martin and singer-songwriter Carole King’s 1924 model ‘M’ Steinway piano are being auctioned later this month at Christie’s.

Craig’s midnight blue Centenary Edition Vanquish, numbered 007, has a top speed of 183 mph and is expected to fetch $400,000 to $600,000 at the April 20 Exceptional Sale in New York, Christie’s said Tuesday in an emailed statement. The Steinway -- featured on the cover of King’s 1970s album "Music" and the single "Sweet Seasons" -- is estimated at $40,000 to $60,000, according to the auction house.

The sale of the car will benefit Opportunity Network, a New York-based nonprofit that works with high-achieving students starting in 10th grade to help them attend college and begin careers. The car got an auction preview Monday outside 55 Wall St. for Opportunity Network’s gala, along with an appearance by Craig, who starred in James Bond films.