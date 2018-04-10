Czech Premier Advised to Hold Talks With Communists, Far Right

Czech president advised billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis to hold talks with the Communists and a far-right party as he has failed to muster majority backing in parliament nearly six months after general elections were held.

President Milos Zeman, who has the sole right to name the prime minister, was surprised that the prime minister’s efforts to create a minority government between his ANO party and the Social Democrats collapsed last week, Babis told reporters after his meeting with the president late on Tuesday.

By holding talks with the Social Democrats, Babis sought to secure backing in parliament after his first single-party administration failed to win the confidence vote in January. Ruling in a caretaker role since then, Babis has tried to build ties with western European Union leaders and joined other members of the bloc in the most recent penalty against Russia.

As all mainstream parties have refused to join or support a cabinet that included Babis because of a fraud probe against him, he’s left to turn to the extreme sides of the political spectrum for support.

He said his party will need time to mull Zeman’s advice to seek backing from the Communists, who reject the Czech Republic’s membership in NATO and the European Union, and the far-right SPD party, an anti-Muslim group advocating for the country to follow the U.K. out of the EU. Both parties have previously signaled willingness to back Babis’s government under some conditions.