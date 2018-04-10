Australia Affirms Ties With Vanuatu Amid Report of Chinese Base

Australia has underlined its close ties with Vanuatu after a media report said Tuesday that the South Pacific island nation has been approached by China to host a military base.

While no formal proposals have been put to Vanuatu about China building its first base in the Pacific there, the nations have held preliminary talks about the scenario, Australia’s Fairfax Media reported on Tuesday, citing senior military officials it didn’t identify. Beijing has been providing funding for the nation of about 270,000 people for new civic buildings, a wharf and airport upgrades, it said.

“We have very good relations with Vanuatu and I remain confident that Australia is Vanuatu’s strategic partner of choice,” Australia Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said in a radio interview on Tuesday after being asked about the report, adding that Vanuatu’s government has said there is no proposal for a base.

The prospect of a Chinese military outpost about 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) off Australia’s coast had been discussed at the highest levels in Canberra and Washington, Fairfax said. Should it proceed, it would be China’s second overseas base outside the South China Sea, following the establishment of a strategic facility in Africa’s Djibouti last August.

A permanent Chinese military base in the Pacific could worsen Australia’s already strained relationship with its biggest trading partner, as well as angering major ally the U.S. China is at odds with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after he cited media reports of Beijing’s meddling in domestic political affairs as a catalyst for his anti-foreign interference laws, introduced in parliament last December.

Australia will give Vanuatu A$69.8 million ($54 million) in aid in 2017-18, and provides the nation “with the majority of its tourists, foreign direct investment and aid,” according to the Australian government.

Calls and emails to the Vanuatu government and its embassy in Canberra seeking comment weren’t immediately responded to.