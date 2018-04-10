American Road Trips Will Cost 14 Percent More This Summer

It’s going to cost Americans more to take road trips this summer.

Gasoline prices will average $2.74 a gallon from April to September, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said Tuesday in its Summer Fuel Outlook. The 14 percent boost to pump prices from last year comes as Brent crude oil has risen $12 a barrel from last year’s level.

Higher prices may not deter drivers from hitting the road. The government agency sees a 0.2 percent rise in consumption from the previous year with highway travel seen rising 1.3 percent from last summer.