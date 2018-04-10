Airline Stocks Fall on Oil Price Worries

An American Airlines Group Inc. plane prepares for landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

American Airlines Group Inc. led U.S. carriers lower as investor concerns over rising oil prices overshadowed positive pricing trends.

Saudi Arabia wants to get crude prices about $10 a barrel higher than the current level of around $70 for London’s benchmark Brent, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. That raises the prospect of more profit pressure at airlines, which are already contending with a 13 percent increase in the price of jet fuel since March 8.

American and United Continental Holdings Inc. have stopped buying hedging contracts that lock in fuel costs and reduce volatility, making them vulnerable if crude prices continue to climb. There’s also added risk for Delta Air Lines Inc. even though it owns an oil refinery. Jet fuel typically ranks among the top two costs for airlines, along with labor.

“It’s still far too early in the year to make a call on how fuel shapes up for the balance of 2018, but we believe investors will closely monitor fuel developments to assess the achievability of American’s and others’ guidance,” Jamie Baker, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said in a note to clients Tuesday.

American tumbled 4.8 percent to $47.44 at 1:35 p.m., the second-worst drop on the S&P 500 Index. A Standard & Poor’s airline index dropped 2 percent, bringing its decline this year to 10 percent.

Pricing Strength



While carriers can usually boost fares to cope with higher fuel costs, there’s typically a six-month lag in raising ticket prices, said Macquarie Group analyst Susan Donofrio.

Before the share decline, U.S. airlines reported first-quarter gains in revenue for each seat flown a mile, a proxy for pricing power. American joined United in reporting that the benchmark gauge climbed in the first quarter to the upper end of earlier projections. Delta said April 3 that the same measure rose to the top end of its outlook for the quarter ended March 31.

The good news wasn’t enough for investors.

“Market expectations for the American investor update in particular were just too high,” said Andrew Davis, an analyst at T. Rowe Price Group, a major investor in U.S. carriers.

At American, revenue from each seat flown a mile rose 3 percent to 4 percent, compared with an earlier expectation of 2 percent to 4 percent, the company said in a regulatory filing. Passenger revenue on the same basis at United increased about 2.7 percent, the airline said late Monday. The Chicago-based carrier last month projected an increase of 1 percent to 3 percent.