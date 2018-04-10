Airbus Said to Boost A320neo Rate Target to 63 a Month on Demand

Airbus SE has agreed with its suppliers to lift its target production rate for the A320neo in response to strong demand for the narrow-body aircraft, according to people familiar with the matter.

The European planemaker now aims to produce 63 jets a month by the second quarter of 2019 up from a previous goal of 60, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the new rate hasn’t been made public. The company has previously said it could lift rates to as high as 70 a month, based on market demand, and was in talks with its already-stretched supply chain.