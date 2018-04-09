U.K.'s May Condemns ‘Horrific’ Attack on Civilians in Syria

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the suspected chemical weapon attack that killed at least 40 Syrian civilians as “horrific” and “reprehensible,” and said President Bashar al-Assad and allies -- including Russia -- should be held to account if his regime was responsible.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Monday it’s investigating the possible use of chemical weapons in Douma, Syria, after photographs emerged of suffocated victims foaming at the mouth. If the involvement of Assad’s forces was confirmed, it would be another example of his “brutal regime,” May told reporters in Denmark. Earlier, her office had called on Russia not to block the probe by the OPCW.

But the prime minister declined to answer when asked if the U.K. was planning any unilateral military response. Her predecessor, David Cameron, was defeated in 2013 when he tried to get Parliament to back military strikes in Syria.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump said on Twitter that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran “are responsible for backing Animal Assad.” He also agreed to coordinate “a strong, joint response” with French President Emmanuel Macron. European Commission spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told reporters in Brussels all of the evidence “led to our strong conviction that it is the Syrian regime that is responsible for a chemical attack.”

Assad Supporters

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said accusations the Syrian government used chemical weapons are “provocation.” May said the international community should look at Assad’s supporters. “Of course, Russia is one of the backers,” she said.

Back in the U.K., opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn declined to directly name Assad or Putin in several comments on the issue, though he condemned the attack as “abominable” and “appalling.”

Corbyn, who has faced repeated criticism from fellow lawmakers for being too supportive of Russia, called for an urgent United Nations investigation into who was responsible for the attack in the town of Douma.

“We cannot have any country, be it Russia or anybody else, manufacturing these weapons and indeed allowing them to be used or encouraging their use,” he said Monday during the launch of Labour’s local election campaign in London.

— With assistance by Ian Wishart, and Ilya Arkhipov