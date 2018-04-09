The FTSE 100 Is Lagging Behind All Major Rivals in 2018

The FTSE 100 Index is the worst performer among major developed-market gauges in 2018, even as analysts have grown increasingly optimistic about the earnings outlook of British companies. They’ve boosted the benchmark’s profit estimates by about 3 percent this year -- more than the 1.4 percent increase for the Euro Stoxx 50 Index -- to the highest level since 2013. That’s principally thanks to the gauge’s energy and banking members, BNP Paribas SA strategists including Edmund Shing wrote in a note last week, recommending a bullish options trade on the FTSE 100.

— With assistance by Laurent Douillet