Trump-Picked Watchdog Tells Banks He Really, Really Likes Them

Former banker Joseph Otting told a crowd of bankers that his Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is doing its best to make life easier for them -- a sentiment that might have been surprising when the 2008 financial crisis was more fresh in the public’s memory.

“I like bankers.” That was Otting’s opening line to community bankers gathered in Washington on Monday. He said the OCC -- which regulates more than 1,000 lenders, from the little guys to the Wall Street giants -- is trying to improve its “responsiveness to our customers, which are the banks.”

The OCC was one of the three U.S. bank regulators that put tougher regulations in motion after the crisis. Otting was a banker in those days, first as an executive at U.S. Bancorp and then running OneWest Bank as president and chief executive officer. He described that work as being a “dream-maker” for borrowers. As the first banker in decades to run the OCC, he assured the industry audience that the Trump administration “is very banker-supportive.”

After Otting’s speech to the Independent Community Bankers of America, the group’s chairman climbed to the stage and called his words “refreshing.” In fact, he said, Otting already nailed some of the points he wanted to raise in his own remarks.

Otting outlined specific steps he’s taking to benefit bankers, including: