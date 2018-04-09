Trump National Security Advisers to Meet on Syria

The White House National Security Council’s principals committee is holding a 10 a.m. meeting after reports of a chemical weapons attack in Syria over the weekend, said a person familiar with the matter.

President Donald Trump isn’t scheduled to be at the meeting but his top national security aides plan to participate, including new National Security Adviser John Bolton, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he wouldn’t “rule out anything right now” when asked by reporters Monday morning whether the U.S. was considering military actions against Syria including an airstrike.

Trump warned Sunday of a “big price to pay” in response to reports of a chemical attack outside Syria’s capital, days after he said he wanted to quickly end the U.S. military presence in the war-torn Middle East country.

Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed in a phone call Sunday to “coordinate a strong, joint response” to the suspected attack, according to a White House statement on the call.

Rescue workers and activists said dozens died in a chemical assault amid renewed fire by Bashar al-Assad’s government on a rebel stronghold near Damascus. The use of chemical weapons in April 2017 provoked a U.S. missile strike, the first direct American hit on Assad’s regime since the conflict in Syria began in March 2011.

While Trump has said he wants U.S. troops out of Syria “very soon,” he posted tweets Sunday condemning the attack and saying Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran “are responsible for backing Animal Assad.”

The U.S. was also among countries calling for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council. The episode thrust the U.S. and Russia into a new confrontation, with Moscow warning against any military strike and Washington calling for an immediate international response.

“Big price to pay,” Trump said on Twitter. “Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!”

Syria Denies

Syria’s official Sana news agency denied the reports, saying the rapidly advancing army “doesn’t need to use any chemical weapons as the media channels that support the terrorists are fabricating.” It cited an official it didn’t identify.

Sana also reported that there was an attack on a Syrian airbase early Monday. Russia said two Israeli planes attacked the Al Tiyas, or T-4, military base from Lebanese airspace before dawn. Three missiles hit their targets and five others were shot down by Syrian forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. Israel didn’t comment, as is its custom.

It isn’t clear whether the attack was in response to the chemical weapons use. The T-4 base is the same facility the Israeli military said Iran used on Feb. 10 to launch a drone that penetrated Israeli air space.

Russia, whose military backing of Assad helped turn the course of the war in his favor, denied that Syrian government forces deployed chemical weapons in Douma, according to the Tass news service, which cited Major General Yuri Yevtushenko. Russia plans to send specialists to analyze the scene once militants are expelled from the area, and said the data will refute claims of chemical use, Tass reported.

The Foreign Ministry in Moscow warned that any foreign military strike against Syria over “fabricated” reports of chemical warfare may lead to the “gravest consequences.”

