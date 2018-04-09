Telecom Italia Plans Legal Action in Elliott Battle

Telecom Italia SpA’s board plans to take legal action to block activist holder Elliott Management Corp. from pushing its own slate of directors at the next shareholder meeting, according to people familiar with the matter.

Elliott, Telecom Italia’s second-biggest shareholder after Vivendi SA, wants to replace six Vivendi-backed directors at Italy’s former phone monopoly with its own candidates on April 24. The Telecom Italia board is seeking an order from an administrative court to prevent the U.S. fund from putting its proposal to a shareholder vote at that meeting, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private. Telecom Italia is set to announce the move after a meeting of the board Monday afternoon, the people said.

Vivendi sees a better chance of winning a fight with Elliott over the board’s makeup if it can delay the face-off until May 4, when investors will also have a chance to vote on a full slate from the French media conglomerate, the people said. Vivendi’s list includes Telecom Italia’s current Chief Executive Officer Amos Genish, who has said he has the backing of several funds. The Italian funds association Assogestioni also typically presents its own list of candidates but won’t this time, the group said in a statement Monday.

The legal action, which could drag on for months, risks further clouding the carrier’s ownership and strategy. Elliott, the fund run by billionaire Paul Singer, disclosed on Monday that it had boosted its stake in Telecom Italia to 8.8 percent. The New York-based hedge fund last month took on Vincent Bollore’s media company by calling for the board shakeup and a breakup of the Italian phone company.

Representatives for Telecom Italia and Elliott declined to comment.

Auditor Ruling

Telecom Italia’s board would be challenging a ruling by the company’s own auditors, which agreed last month that Elliott’s proposal to replace the Vivendi directors should be heard at the meeting later this month. The auditors’ move thwarted an earlier attempt by Vivendi to delay the showdown, by having seven Telecom Italia directors it supports resign at the annual meeting to dissolve the board before a May 4 vote. The current Telecom Italia board thinks that auditors made legal mistakes in their ruling and weren’t justified in overriding the board, the people added.

Vivendi last week proposed a tweaked slate of 10 candidates that included moving Vivendi Chief Executive Officer Arnaud de Puyfontaine from executive chairman to non-executive chairman.

Since then, Elliott’s effort to oust the Vivendi directors has won support from two prominent shareholder advisory firms. Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. followed Glass Lewis & Co. on Monday in urging Telecom Italia shareholders to vote for Elliott’s proposal.

“At this point, Vivendi appears to be more of a liability than an asset for TIM,” ISS said in its report, using the Telecom Italia brand name. “TIM has had its fair share of management and board turnover over the last few years, and Vivendi’s influence has not brought about stability.”

CEO Churn

ISS noted that under Vivendi’s stewardship, Telecom Italia has gone through three CEOs in two years and faced recurrent issues with regulators. It also pointed to Vivendi’s souring relationship with the Italian government, its ever-present conflicts of interest, and that as a controlling shareholder, it has restricted strategic alternatives for the company.

Glass Lewis said in its own report Saturday that investors should use the opportunity to reshape the board in a manner that would “significantly roll back Vivendi’s representation” and pave the way for other changes at the company. Glass Lewis also said it supported a motion that will be put forth at the annual meeting that would see Telecom Italia Chief Executive Officer Amos Genish have his contract extended by two years.

“We are in favor of the current management team, including the CEO whom we will support at the April 24th AGM,” Elliott wrote in a document Monday, underlying that the fund is specifically targeting Vivendi.

Elliott has criticized the company’s strategy and share performance under the influence of Vivendi, which has a 24 percent stake of Telecom Italia. Shares of the carrier rose 0.1 to percent to 85 cents on Monday in Milan, bringing their gain over the past year to 5.5 percent.