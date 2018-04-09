Senior FARC Member ‘Santrich’ Arrested in Colombia

Colombian authorities arrested the former guerrilla leader known as “Jesus Santrich” following a raid on his home in Bogota.

Santrich was one of the negotiators of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, in its peace talks with the government in Havana, and demobilized last year. He had been set to enter congress in July, taking one of the ten seats guaranteed the group under the terms of the peace deal.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and Attorney General Juan Manuel Santos are scheduled to address the nation at 6 p.m. local time.

FARC member Griselda Lobo, also known as “Sandra Ramirez”, who is set to take a seat in the Senate, said in a phone interview that the action was a violation of the terms of the peace accord, and that group would meet today to consider its reaction. Another senior FARC member Luciano Marin, known as “Ivan Marquez” said in a post on Twitter that this is the worst moment since the peace process began.

The FARC converted into a legal political party last year, and won 0.3 percent of the vote in congressional elections last month.