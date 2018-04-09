This Oligarch Lost $1.1 Billion on Friday After Sanctions Announced

Oleg Deripaska’s net worth plunged $1.1 billion on Friday to a record low for the year. He’s one of seven Russian tycoons sanctioned last week by the Trump administration under a law Congress passed to retaliate against Moscow for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. His fortune has dropped by more than $2 billion this year, more than any other wealthy Russian, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

— With assistance by Jack Witzig