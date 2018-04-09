Russia Government Seeking Ways to Help Sanctioned Oligarchs

The Russian government is racing to come up with measures to assist tycoons hit by U.S. sanctions announced Friday, focusing efforts on billionaires Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg, according to a senior official involved in the process.

Just what form the aid will take isn’t clear, the person said, insisting on anonymity to discuss confidential matters. Shares plunged in aluminum giant United Co. Rusal and energy holding En+ Plc, after they were hit with the U.S. sanctions Friday along with Deripaska himself. Vekselberg’s Renova Holding, which isn’t publicly traded, was also hit with the restrictions. They ban U.S. people and companies from doing business with the sanctioned entities.

Deripaska and Vekselberg are likely to meet with government officials this week once they have a clearer sense of the impact of the limits on their businesses, people close to them said.