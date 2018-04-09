Rusal Customers Owed the Company $396 Million as Sanctions Levied

Even though United Co. Rusal’s customers owed it $396 million at the end of last year, the aluminum producer is asking them not to pay just yet. The company requested that its customers stop payments after it was placed under U.S. sanctions. Rusal is investigating the consequences of the sanctions and doesn’t waive its right to the payments, according to a copy of a letter dated April 6 and signed by Rusal’s head of marketing.

— With assistance by Jack Farchy