Ruble Is Close to Unseating Rand as the World's Most Volatile Currency

It’s one thing for the ruble to get a beating, but when it starts to compete with the rand in the volatility space, it’s a different story.

The ruble’s one-month volatility jumped 2.6 percentage points, the most since May, to 11.9 percent, the highest among the world’s currencies after South Africa’s. The ruble’s swings are still about 80 basis points away from dethroning the rand, but it’s getting there.

