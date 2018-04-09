Oil Trades Below $63 as Investors Weigh U.S.-China Trade Tension

Oil traded below $63 a barrel as investors continue to assess the potential impact of an escalating trade conflict between the U.S. and China.

Futures in New York traded near the lowest level in three weeks after dropping 2.3 percent Friday. U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday predicted China will be first to buckle as the tit-for-tat between the world’s two largest economies raises concern a potential trade war could impact economic growth. China’s president may shed some light on his plans at the Boao Forum for Asia Tuesday. Money managers slashed bets on rising West Texas Intermediate crude by the most since August, while short-selling surged.

Oil is losing steam after rebounding more than 5 percent last month as the trade tensions triggered a global equity selloff. While the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries continues to cut supplies to balance the market, investors fear surging U.S. output will thwart the effort with production marking a fresh record of 10.46 million barrels a day and the oil rig count rising to a three-year high.

“It’s a tough market at the moment. There’s weakness in the next session or two, and a constrained range until we get more global market news,” Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, said by phone from Sydney. “There’s potential for a breakaway announcement from President Xi Jinping. There will be fairly cautious Asia Pacific trading ahead of that tomorrow.”

WTI for May delivery traded 17 cents higher at $62.23 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 10:47 a.m. in Singapore. The contract declined $1.48 to $62.06 on Friday. Total volume traded was about 27 percent below the 100-day average.

Brent for June settlement was up 22 cents to $67.33 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The contract dropped $1.22, or 1.8 percent, to $67.11 on Friday. The global benchmark crude traded at a $5.06 premium to June WTI.