Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg

Novartis to Buy AveXis in $8.7 Billion U.S. Gene-Therapy Deal

By
Jeff Sutherland
Updated on

Novartis AG agreed to acquire AveXis Inc. for $8.7 billion to expand its position in gene therapy.

Switzerland-based Novartis is buying the Bannockburn, Illinois, company for $218 a share, representing a premium of 88 percent to AveXis’s closing price Friday. The transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, according to a statement Monday.

AveXis is involved in several clinical studies for the treatment of SMA, an inherited neurodegenerative disease caused by a defect in a single gene. AveXis’s lead product candidate, AVXS-101, is expected to enhance Novartis’s position as a gene therapy and neuroscience leader, according to the statement.

Novartis last month agreed to sell a stake in its consumer health-care joint venture to GlaxoSmithKline Plc for $13 billion, as the company narrows its focus on prescription medicines. The Glaxo transaction helps give Novartis more firepower for its pharmaceutical operations and acquisitions.

    Quotes from this Article
    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE
    Have a confidential news tip?
    Get in touch with our reporters.