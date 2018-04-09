FBI Raids Office of Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen in Mueller Probe

The FBI conducted a raid Monday at the office of President Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen, who has been a key figure in several legal issues including the investigations into Russian election meddling and a payment to an adult film actress.

Cohen’s attorney Stephen Ryan said agents seized documents using several search warrants after Special Counsel Robert Mueller made a referral to prosecutors in the Southern District of New York.

Cohen, a longtime lawyer for the Trump Organization, paid $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels as part of a non-disclosure agreement related to an affair she said she had with Trump. Cohen said he made the payment without Trump’s knowledge using his own money.

Trump said last week that he was unaware of the payment. Cohen and Daniels have been involved in a legal battle over the agreement.

— With assistance by Christian Berthelsen