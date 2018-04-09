Explosions Reported at Homs Airbase Early Monday: Syria Update

Explosions were reported at a military base in Syria early on Monday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump warned of a “big price to pay” in response to reports of a chemical attack outside the nation’s capital.

Rescue workers and activists said dozens died over the weekend in a chemical assault amid renewed fire by Bashar al-Assad’s government on a rebel stronghold near Damascus. The use of chemical weapons in April 2017 provoked a U.S. missile strike, the first direct American hit on Assad’s regime since the conflict in Syria began in March 2011.

Trump Says ‘Price to Pay’ in Syria After Vowing to Pull Out

Here are the latest developments (time stamps are local):

Syria Shoots Down 8 Missiles in Base Attack: Sana (4:52 a.m.)

Syria said it shot down eight missiles in the attack Monday morning on an air base, Syria’s official Sana news agency reported. It said there were a number of fatalities and injuries in the strike.

Trump, Macron Discuss Response to Chemical Attack (4:46 a.m.)

President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron “agreed to exchange information on the nature of the attacks and coordinate a strong, joint response,” White House said in statement on their phone call.

Pentagon Denies Reports of U.S.-Syria Strike: WSJ (4:39 a.m.)

Pentagon officials say there is no truth to reports that the U.S. has launched an attack against Assad bases in Syria, Wall Street Journal’s Dion Nissenbaum says in tweet.

Explosions Heard at Syria Airbase, SANA Reports (4:27 a.m.)

Explosions have been heard around the T-4 airbase located in the suburbs of Homs in Syria, state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported, citing an unidentified military source.

Missiles have hit the airbase, the news service reported, adding that the U.S. is likely the source of the attack.