Deutsche Bank Must Regain ‘Hunger for Business,’ CEO Sewing Says

Deutsche Bank AG’s new chief executive officer, Christian Sewing, said the lender needs to be faster at making decisions and clear out unnecessary bureaucracy as he set out his first goals as head of Germany’s largest bank.
"Our start to the year was solid but ‘solid’ cannot be our ambition," Sewing said in the letter to staff published Monday. "With regard to our revenues we have to regain our hunger for business."
The lifelong Deutsche Bank employee was appointed late on Sunday to take over from embattled CEO John Cryan as part of a broad reorganization to restore revenue growth.
“The challenge ahead is a big one for all of us,” Sewing said in the note. “We all know and sense how fast our industry is changing. The time pressure is on and the expectations are high from all sides – our clients, our investors, the regulators, politicians and the media.”
Sewing also said:
- Adjusted costs must not exceed EU23 billion in 2018. “This is non-negotiable”
- Investment bank must pull out of markets that are not sufficiently profitable
- Sewing expects to complete Postbank integration in 2Q
- Missing some of its cost and revenue targets was damaging for the bank, new leadership won’t accept missing targets any more
- Setbacks like in the fourth quarter of 2017 are not to be repeated under any circumstances