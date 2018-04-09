Deutsche Bank Must Regain ‘Hunger for Business,’ CEO Sewing Says

Deutsche Bank AG’s new chief executive officer, Christian Sewing, said the lender needs to be faster at making decisions and clear out unnecessary bureaucracy as he set out his first goals as head of Germany’s largest bank.

"Our start to the year was solid but ‘solid’ cannot be our ambition," Sewing said in the letter to staff published Monday. "With regard to our revenues we have to regain our hunger for business."

The lifelong Deutsche Bank employee was appointed late on Sunday to take over from embattled CEO John Cryan as part of a broad reorganization to restore revenue growth.

“The challenge ahead is a big one for all of us,” Sewing said in the note. “We all know and sense how fast our industry is changing. The time pressure is on and the expectations are high from all sides – our clients, our investors, the regulators, politicians and the media.”

Sewing also said: