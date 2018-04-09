California, Environmental Groups Appeal Border Wall Ruling

Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg
California, Environmental Groups Appeal Border Wall RulingBy
California and environmental advocacy groups are appealing parts of a federal court judge’s order allowing the government to construct a section of President Donald Trump’s planned wall along the U.S. southern border.
- In February, U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel in San Diego sided with the Homeland Security Department, which asserted authority under federal immigration law to waive compliance with environmental protection statutes because 14 miles of existing fencing near San Diego is “no longer optimal for border patrol operations”
- NOTE: Judge Dissed by Trump Won’t Block Border Wall in California
- The case is Center for Biological Diversity v. U.S. Department of Homeland Security, 17-cv-1215, U.S. District Court, Southern District of California (San Diego)
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE