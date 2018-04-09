Axis Bank's CEO to Quit More Than Two Years Before Term Ends

Axis Bank Ltd., India’s third-largest private-sector lender, has accepted Chief Executive Officer Shikha Sharma’s request to step down by Dec. 31 amid reports the central bank had asked the board to reconsider the three-year extension given to her.

Sharma “has requested the board to reconsider the period of her reappointment as the managing director and CEO of the bank be revised from 1st June 2018 up to 31st December 2018,” Axis said in an exchange filing Monday.

The board has accepted her request and it is subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

The central bank had written to Axis Bank’s board to reconsider Sharma’s fourth three-year term, effective from June, due to the bank’s performance and deteriorating asset quality, the Economic Times had reported April 2, citing people familiar with the development, who didn’t wish to be identified.

India’s banking regulator is delaying year-end bonuses to the heads of top private banks as it questions the size of the payouts citing the lenders’ performance issues, people familiar with the matter said last week. In the year ended March 2017, an RBI audit showed Axis hadn’t disclosed bad loans worth about 56 billion rupees.