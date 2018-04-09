Agencies Expected to Sign Memo to Speed Up Public Works Approvals

Federal agencies from the Department of Transportation to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation are expected to sign an agreement Monday that seeks to slash the time needed for environmental review and permitting on major infrastructure projects, a White House official said.

The memorandum of understanding, to be signed by the cabinet secretaries or leaders of at least 12 agencies, implements an executive order President Donald Trump issued in August, setting a two-year goal for completing the review process.

Among the agencies to be covered by the memo are the departments of Energy, Interior, Transportation, Commerce and Homeland Security, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Trump is expected to preside over a signing ceremony after holding a cabinet meeting on Monday, said the official, who asked not to be identified to discuss plans that aren’t yet public.

Under the agreement, one lead federal agency will be responsible for shepherding projects through the entire process, and will set timetables for other agencies to follow. The agencies will conduct their reviews concurrently, rather than sequentially.

Multiple Agencies

Until now, major projects often required reviews and permitting by multiple agencies in a process administration officials have said is fraught with redundancy and unnecessary delays and can take years.

Streamlining of permits is a major element of the infrastructure initiative Trump wants to enact through Congressional and administrative action.

The White House released a legislative outline on “rebuilding infrastructure” on Feb. 12, but there’s been no indication Congress will act on it during a mid-term election year. House Speaker Paul Ryan has said some elements may be included in legislation Congress is already considering. Trump conceded in a speech on March 29 that “you’ll probably have to wait until after the election.”

White House officials have termed the streamlining push perhaps the most important part of the initiative to get more projects done, save costs from delays, and reduce unpredictability for investors -- thereby encouraging them to jump on board big projects.

‘Boring’ But Necessary

“This is the most boring thing we’ll do but absolutely the most impactful thing,’’ DJ Gribbin, special assistant to the president for infrastructure policy, said during an appearance last year at a U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting. Gribbin is planning to leave the White House.

Democrats and environmental groups have pushed back on what they term efforts to weaken protections and to distract from a lack of federal investment in the infrastructure plan.

But the administration “has no desire to erode traditional environmental protections or roll back or strip protections,” Alex Herrgott, associate director of infrastructure at the White House Council on Environmental Quality, said during a presentation at the Transportation Research Board’s annual meeting in Washington in January.

“We’re trying to fix the problem,” Herrgott said.