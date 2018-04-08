Weak Growth Supplants Brexit as Biggest Risk, U.K. CFOs Say

Weak growth has replaced Brexit as the top risk facing U.K. companies, according to a survey of Chief Financial Officers.

The Brexit transition deal has boosted business optimism, while concerns about the effects of leaving the EU on hiring and spending have receded, Deloitte said in a report Monday, citing a survey of 106 CFOs carried out March 7 to 21. Corporate uncertainty is at a two-year low, the study also showed.

Rank Concern Q1 Risk Score 1. Weak U.K. Demand 57 (59) 2. Brexit 56 (62) 3. Higher Interest Rates 51 (49) 4. Poor Productivity 48 (49) 5. U.S. policy uncertainty and protectionism 47 (46)

The U.K. and EU said March 19 that they had reached an agreement for a 21-month transition period that’s due to start on Brexit day in March next year, and said progress had also been made on the broader withdrawal treaty. Among the 22 companies who responded after the announcement, 27 percent said that they were more optimistic about their financial prospects, compared with 18 percent of the 84 who responded beforehand.

Despite the improved optimism, the Deloitte report said companies’ appetite for risk has diminished since the end of 2017, One-third of businesses said they have experienced recruitment difficulties or skills shortages in the past three months, with none saying hiring has become easier.