Orban Win May Lift Hungary Assets as Investors Embrace Stability

Supporters cheer as Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister, not pictured, delivers a speech at the Fidesz party headquarters following results for the parliamentary elections in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

Investors are looking for Hungarian populist strongman Viktor Orban’s resounding election victory to bring more of what they’re used to: a stable currency, tight control over the budget and healthy bond returns.

The ruling Fidesz party is set to win a two-thirds majority according to preliminary results. The forint may show modest gains against the euro and bond yields may pare recent increases, said money managers and strategists who highlighted policy continuity as an important factor for market investors. A larger-than-expected victory may nevertheless cause some concern that an emboldened Orban will be more confrontational on the European scene.

Fidesz Dominance Orban's party set to win two-thirds of parliament's 199 seats Source: Hungarian Elections Office

Here’s a roundup of views after election results:

Adam Bakos (Aegon NV, Head of Fixed Income)

The market reaction will be subdued, with the continuity of economic policy cause for relief, but the margin of victory is a potential source of concern as it opens the way to clashes between the government and the European Union

Bonds have room to recover after a small sell-off and the forint may also gain somewhat after recent negative sentiment

The forint’s relative stability may continue as policy makers have preferred a steady currency to boost competitiveness, over devaluation

Gabor Ambrus (NatWest Markets, strategist)

The results may lead to some short-term gains in Hungarian assets as markets price out uncertainty. The government’s policy is quite market-friendly, so there will be some relief among investors that there won’t be significant changes in the longer run

The strong results will embolden Orban’s confrontational politics, but markets are used to this. Orban will see this as a confirmation that his brand of politics works.

Gyula Lencses (Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s fund unit, fund manager)

There might be a small market recovery after some modest forint underperformance of late, but bond markets had, by and large, not priced in much risk running into the elections

The market’s best-case scenario had been a simple majority, as it would have guaranteed the continuity of economic policy and fiscal discipline that had a proven track record for bond investors, while avoiding some of the rule-of-law and institutional issues that foreign investors had been wary of

Orban’s victory opens the way to maintained cooperation between the government and the central bank, which has been crucial to the decline in bond yields and improvement in external vulnerability. With Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy’s mandate expiring next year, it’s more certain that the National Bank of Hungary will continue this type of policy

Peter Virovacz (ING Groep NV, economist)