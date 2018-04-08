Deutsche Bank Leans Toward Replacing Cryan With Sewing

Deutsche Bank AG’s supervisory board is leaning toward naming Christian Sewing to succeed Chief Executive Officer John Cryan, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.

No final decision has been made as the supervisory board prepares to meet Sunday evening to discuss the situation, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. The bank, which said it expects to give a decision after the board meeting, is preparing the third leadership appointment in six years amid pressure from investors to improve profitability and reverse a share slump.

The supervisory board’s nomination committee, which proposes management candidates, is unanimous in replacing Cryan, one person said. Officials for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Sewing is co-deputy CEO along with investment banking co-head Marcus Schenck. He also jointly heads the private and commercial bank.

Over recent weeks, as Chairman Paul Achleitner intensified a search for a successor, speculation in the media mounted on the future of the CEO, forcing Cryan to say he was committed to the post while the chairman remained silent. Separately, both Garth Ritchie and Schenck, who jointly lead the investment bank, are considering leaving the firm as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.

CEO Run

Achleitner broke off his vacation to meet with stakeholders the past week to discuss his next move, people familiar with the discussions have said. The run of CEOs and strategy changes since he became chairman in 2012 have also led some analysts and investors to question Achleitner’s responsibility.

Even up to recent days, investors have expressed mixed views on Cryan and who should replace him. At least two key investors have been pushing for his ouster, while another has signaled it won’t stand in the way if Achleitner removes him, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. But another major owner is still backing the CEO, one person said.

Growth Struggle

Cryan, then a supervisory board member himself, took over in mid-2015 with a mandate to stabilize and clean up the company. He has struggled to restore revenue growth at Europe’s largest investment bank after cutting risk, settling billion-dollar misconduct cases and raising fresh capital. Just over a year ago he named Schenck and Sewing deputy co-CEOs as part of the company’s latest strategy overhaul.

Sewing was tasked with helping to run a new private and commercial banking unit, as well as corporate clients and wealth management. A lifelong Deutsche Bank veteran, Sewing has served as deputy chief risk officer from 2012 to 2013 and head of group audit from 2013 until 2015.

Sewing won plaudits from Cryan for successfully negotiating job cuts in the German retail unit with the influential workers’ councils, implementing the agreement on schedule and without a strong media backlash. He also headed Deutsche’s internal probe into its role into alleged money laundering at the bank’s Russian unit, which led to the bank shuttering its securities unit in the country.