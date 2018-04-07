Three Killed After Van Plows Into Crowd in German City

German police confirmed people have died and been injured in the city of Muenster following reports that a van crashed into a crowd on Saturday afternoon.

A large-scale police operation is ongoing and citizens have been are urged to stay away from the inner city to allow rescue workers access, the Muenster police said on Twitter. Parts of the city’s old town have been closed off.

At least three people have died and 30 injured in the incident, German newspaper Bild reported. The attacker has killed himself and authorities are treating it as a deliberate attack, according to Bild.

The incident is reminiscent of an attack in December of 2016 at a Berlin Christmas market where the perpetrator, from Tunisia, killed 12 people by driving a semi-truck into a crowd.