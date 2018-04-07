Manafort Wants Special Counsel to Identify Alleged Accomplices

Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for Donald Trump, left, exits the District Courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, on Thursday, March 8.

Paul Manafort, the indicted former Trump campaign chairman, says he needs to know more about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s case against him to defend himself at trial.

Manafort, 69, is asking a federal judge in Washington to order Mueller to reveal the identities of the accomplices who allegedly helped him to lobby on behalf of Ukrainian officials in the U.S. That was part of Manafort’s request in a court filing Friday for a “bill of particulars” to “prevent unfair surprise at trial.”

Manafort also wants prosecutors to provide his lawyers with a detailed list of the allegedly false and misleading statements he made to his bookkeepers, tax accountants, lawyers and to the Justice Department about his lobbying work in 2016.

The demand for more information from Mueller comes a day after the special counsel’s team disclosed that it sought a warrant last month focused on five telephone numbers related to “ongoing investigations that are not the subject of current prosecutions involving Manafort.”

Manafort is scheduled to face two trials on separate charges in July and September.