After investigating the U.K. investment industry for more than two years, the Financial Conduct Authority has just published its recommendations for how so-called Authorized Fund Managers should behave toward their customers. What's stunning is that the misbehavior the regulator is seeking to address really shouldn't be happening in the first place.

Take the use of benchmarks, for example. They can be used by a fund to constrain what it invests in, as a target for performance, or a comparator against which to measure returns (or a mixture of the three).

You might reasonably expect that once chosen, the benchmark for a fund would be immutable, a fixed reference point, a lodestar in the investment firmament. You’d be wrong. Here's what the FCA says:

"We have seen examples where AFMs present benchmarks inconsistently in different consumer-facing documents for the same fund."

And why might that happen?

"We have seen cases where AFMs set a target for a fund, but show past performance only against different, sometimes lower, benchmarks… This may exaggerate performance."

Moving the goalposts to flatter the performance statistics is a mean trick. It's hard enough for individual investors to get their heads around saving for retirement without blatant misrepresentation on the part of the custodians of those nest eggs.

Doubled This Decade U.K. investors have more than 1.2 trillion pounds at stake in their domestic fund industry Source: Investment Association

The regulator also appears remarkably relaxed -- supine, even -- about the risks to investors of an about-face in fund objectives resulting from a change in leadership.

"If there is a change of manager on a fund, and the new manager will be adopting a different investment strategy, we expect this to be disclosed to investors," is the FCA's milquetoast summary.

Expect? What could be more fundamental than substituting a portfolio manager pursing one set of investment objectives with a different stock-picker adopting an alternative philosophy?

The FCA is skeptical too about whether limitations on individual fund strategies are communicated to customers. It gives the example of funds whose holdings aren't allowed to stray from the composition of a benchmark by more than a couple of percentage points, and where the portfolio manager's remuneration is tied to the fund performance relative to that index.

"Our supervisory experience is that AFMs do not always disclose such ‘internal’ constraints on a fund’s portfolio to all of its investors," it says.

This seems to tie in with the regulator's accusation last year that as much as 109 billion pounds ($153 billion) is invested in so-called closet trackers, products which track benchmark indexes but masquerade as active funds and charge correspondingly higher fees.

Last month, the FCA revealed that 64 funds had been ordered to rewrite their advertising brochures to reflect their passive nature, with investors getting a miserly 34 million pounds in compensation. I argued then that the watchdog should have published a list of the miscreants; there's still no sign of the FCA identifying the guilty parties.

The relentless shift of money into low-cost passive investments is driving innovation among the active crowd, notably in a shift toward performance-based fee structures where the fund manager shares in the upside for outperformance, but also gets punished for underperforming. It's a welcome development.

Here as well, though, the FCA has found evidence of what might euphemistically be termed sharp practice. Performance fees, the watchdog rightly says, should only be charged after other fees have been deducted.

"It is not in the interests of investors for AFMs to take performance fees on a gross basis," the FCA says. "This is ‘a fee on a fee’ and is unlikely to be understood by investors."

Even when the asset management industry gets it right, as with performance fees, it can't seem to resist fleecing investors.

The fund management industry is starting to remind me of the banking world. There, it seems like every benchmark that could be rigged -- from Libor to currencies to interest-rate swaps -- was indeed manipulated. In asset management, funds never seem to pass up the opportunity to overcharge their clients by a handful of basis points. What's lacking in the FCA report is a real sense of outrage at the malpractice it clearly found.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.