Deripaska Goes From Flights With Putin to Top U.S. Sanctions Target

Eight of 12 sanctioned companies are owned by the billionaire

Billionaire Oleg Deripaska is bearing the brunt of the latest U.S. sanctions against Russia.

Eight of the 12 oligarch-controlled companies listed for measures by the U.S. Treasury on Friday are owned by the aluminum magnate, a frequent companion of President Vladimir Putin on the Russian leader’s trips abroad. One of them, En+ Group Plc, immediately lost a record fifth of its market value.

The U.S. operations of the companies are now frozen and Americans mostly barred from dealing with them, while others outside the U.S. will face sanctions if they carry out any significant transactions with the businesses.

"This is a blocking action," said Brian O’Toole, a former chief of staff at the Office of Foreign Assets Control, which draws up sanctions. They’re telling Deripaska, "you’re finished when it comes to dollars," he said.

The sanctions mark a new phase in U.S. measures against Russia by directly targeting oligarchs with companies that have wide-ranging involvement in international capital markets. Previous rounds have largely been aimed at political or military figures, or imposed specific restrictions on companies without entirely banning U.S. entities from dealing with them.

Marrying the Elite

The fallout from the sanctions could affect companies from Glencore Plc, a major Rusal shareholder, to large U.S. investment funds and aluminum buyers.

While Deripaska made headlines in the U.S. last year for links to President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, he’s known in Russia as one of a coterie of Kremlin-connected billionaires that dominates the nation’s vast natural resources.

Deripaska, 50, built his fortune amid the bloody and gangster-ridden aluminum wars of the 1990s, scooping up shares that had been issued to smelter workers as the Soviet Union collapsed into chaos. He cemented his place among the elite by marrying into the late President Boris Yeltsin’s family in 2001, a year after Putin took over.

The billionaire, who’s pointed out that his business was flourishing long before Putin came to power and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, has other links to the president.

Major Blow

In 2017, Putin chose the headquarters of Deripaska’s automaker, GAZ Group, to announce plans to run for the presidency for a fourth time. The magnate’s aluminum business, United Co. Rusal, was also among companies that Putin helped to rescue during the 2008-2009 financial crisis by allowing state banks to refinance foreign-held borrowings.

Deripaska’s spokeswoman didn’t return calls and messages seeking comment.

Debt remains a major issue for Deripaska’s business. En+, which controls Rusal, had a net $12.2 billion outstanding at the end of 2017, including from international banks and eurobonds.

"Deripaska has been handed a major blow," Oleg Petropavlovskiy, a BCS Global Markets analyst, said by phone. “Sanctions will make it much more difficult for his companies to refinance this liability.”

Rusal, the biggest aluminum producer outside China, will lose the U.S. market that makes up about 10 percent of its sales of the metal, he said.

The company’s shares fell 14 percent in Moscow trading.

Deripaska has a long-held connection with Glencore chief Ivan Glasenberg. Glencore owns 8.75 percent of Rusal and has agreed to swap its stake for shares in En+. Glencore wasn’t immediately able to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

Viktor Vekselberg, Deripaska’s partner in Rusal, is also on the sanctions list along with his Renova Group. Vekselberg’s spokesman didn’t return calls and messages seeking comment.