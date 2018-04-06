Swiss Slash Company Tax Rates to Keep Competitive Edge: Chart

In a bid to stay competitive internationally, Swiss cantons will cut their headline tax rate for companies as part of a pending corporate tax reform. High-wage Switzerland is under pressure to do away with the special privileges it grants multinational corporations, and Geneva, home to many of them, is set to cut its rate to 13.49 percent from 24.16 percent, according to KPMG. After an initial proposal was rejected in a 2017 plebiscite, the parliament in Bern may vote on a revised proposal this autumn.