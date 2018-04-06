Stop Worrying About Tech Stocks

Subscribe to the Bloomberg What’d You Miss This Week podcast (Pocket Casts)

On What'd You Miss This Week Joe Weisenthal, Julia Chatterley and guest host Julie Hyman discussed why Elon Musk is taking President Trump's side when it comes to trade with Loup Ventures Managing Partner Gene Munster, who explained why tariffs won't be a problem for Tesla.



Brian Belski, Chief Investment Strategist at BMO Capital Markets, also joined to talk the market that couldn't make up its mind this week - beginning and ending on a selloff. Brian cautioned the growing investor concern when it came to tech stocks, advising a look beyond the headlines to the fundamentals.

Then the co-founder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research Dean Baker came on to discuss the new leader for the New York Federal Reserve John Williams. Wall Street is getting the pick people were expecting, but will it be a dove or a hawk? Dean had a spirited debate with Bloomberg International Economics and Policy Correspondent Michael McKee about his track record.