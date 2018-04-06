Palestinians Renew Gaza Fence Protest, With Smoke and Mirrors

Palestinians and Israelis braced for fresh violence along the Gaza border Friday, a week after Israeli forces shot dead 16 Palestinian protesters and wounded hundreds in the worst violence in the impoverished coastal strip since a 2014 war.

Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, called on Palestinians to turn out in even larger numbers than a week ago. Organizers amassed thousands of tires to set on fire near the frontier, hoping to obscure Israeli snipers’ vision with thick black smoke, and urged protesters to use mirrors to reflect the sun’s rays into soldiers’ eyes. Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said the army will react as it did last week, and with even greater force, to protect the border.

Palestinian protesters in Gaza City, April 5 Photographer: Momen Faiz/Getty Images

The protests aim to highlight the Palestinians’ plight as refugees ahead of key anniversaries on their calendar. Hamas leaders describe the campaign as a step toward reclaiming all of what is now Israel. The demonstrations have struck a chord with many Palestinians who see little to be optimistic about as Gaza’s economy continues to sink under the weight of war damage, sanctions imposed by the Palestinian government in the West Bank and an embargo enforced by Egypt and Israel.

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov urged both sides to show restraint.

“Demonstrations and protests must be allowed to proceed in a peaceful manner,” he said. “Civilians, particularly children, must not be intentionally put in danger or targeted in any way.”

Red Line

Over the past week Israel has reinforced its Gaza fence and made clear to the Palestinians that breaching it is a red line, said Nitzan Nuriel, a former director of the Counter-Terrorism Bureau at the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Those who get close to the fence will be seen as a target,” Nuriel said in a conference call. “We’re trying to send a message: You can demonstrate as much as you want but you can’t touch the fence.”

Organizers expect tens of thousands to join this Friday’s protests after some 40,000 turned out last week. Trump’s peace envoy Jason Greenblatt urged protesters to stay at least 500 meters from the fence.

“We condemn leaders and protestors who call for violence or who send protestors -- including children -- to the fence, knowing that they may be injured or killed,” Greenblatt said in a statement released by the U.S. State Department. “Instead, we call for a renewed focus by all parties on finding solutions to the dire humanitarian challenges facing Gazans.”

Trading Blame

Palestinian leaders say Israel fired indiscriminately at peaceful protesters last Friday, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called for international protection for Gaza. The U.S. blocked a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an inquiry into Israel’s actions.

Israel says militants used peaceful demonstrators as cover as they fired at soldiers and tried to lay explosives near the border. All of the dead were were males between the ages of 18-30 -- including at least 10 known militants in Hamas and other violent groups -- indicating that Israel targeted active troublemakers rather than peaceful civilians, the army spokesman’s office said.

Hamas on Thursday began offering $3,000 to relatives of those killed by Israeli fire and several hundred dollars to those injured. Palestinians view such “martyr” payments as welfare, while Israel says they’re an incentive to terrorism.

New Strategy

The protests mark a new strategy for Hamas after its rocket threat was largely neutralized by Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system and its attack tunnels are being rendered obsolete by an underground barrier Israel is building along the border.

Palestinians plan to cap their protests with a march to the border May 15 -- the date they mark the “Nakba,” or the catastrophe of their displacement at Israel’s creation -- which Israel fears will become a mass attempt to breach the fence.

The protests come as a reconciliation deal between the two main Palestinian factions unravels and Hamas finds itself crippled financially by the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority.

Palestinians accuse the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump of adopting Israel’s positions on the conflict, further fueling tensions. Abbas severed ties with the White House after Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December, and has pledged to reject the peace plan the U.S. is formulating.