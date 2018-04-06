Charted
More Americans Are Voluntarily Leaving Jobs
March quits data at almost 17-year high shows confidence in U.S. labor marketBy
American workers are growing increasingly confident about the labor market. The number of workers leaving their current place of employment, as a share of total unemployed, increased in March to 13.1 percent, the government’s jobs report showed on Friday. That’s the highest in nearly 17 years. Such churn in the labor market should put upward pressure on wages, according to Mickey Levy, chief economist at Berenberg Capital Markets.
