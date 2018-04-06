Meissner Said to Be Approached by Investor to Run Deutsche Bank

A top Deutsche Bank AG investor has reached out to Bank of America Corp.’s Christian Meissner as a potential replacement for Chief Executive Officer John Cryan, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The approach was made in recent weeks, said the people who declined to be identified because the details are private. Meissner, who heads the U.S. firm’s global corporate and investment bank, is not currently interested in the Deutsche Bank role, the people said.

Christian Meissner Photographer: Scott Eells/Bloomberg

He is one of a number of senior bankers outside Europe who have been sounded out by recruiters and others for the position at Germany’s largest lender recently, the people said. A separate major shareholder would also support Meissner’s candidacy, another person said.

Matt Zames, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive, is also among candidates contacted by recruiters in recent weeks to replace Cryan, people familiar with the discussions said on Thursday. Cyran, a Briton, has been under investor pressure to boost revenue at Deutsche Bank.