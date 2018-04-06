LVMH's Arnault Supplants Ortega as World's Fourth-Richest Person

LVMH's Arnault Supplants Ortega as World's Fourth-Richest PersonBy
It has been a roller coaster ride for the planet’s richest people this week as tariffs and tech roiled markets.
Bernard Arnault, chairman of luxury-goods maker LVMH, reached a new level of rich as his Christian Dior SE rose to a record Thursday, making him the fourth-wealthiest person, surpassing Spaniard Amancio Ortega on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Frenchman is now worth $70.7 billion, the most of any European.
— With assistance by Tom Metcalf
Quotes from this Article
