Harvard Is Pressed by U.S. to Share Admissions Data in Bias Suit

The U.S. Department of Justice is getting involved in a legal attack on Harvard University’s admissions policies.

The government’s move comes in a suit filed by Asian-American students who applied to Harvard and were rejected. They sued the university in 2014, claiming it systematically discriminates against people of Asian backgrounds.

The U.S. on Friday notified the judge of its “substantial interest” in the case and urged her not to seal six years of the universities’ admissions data, as Harvard is seeking to do.