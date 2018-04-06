Ex-Ambassador to U.K. Goes Back to Banking, Becoming Perella Weinberg Adviser

Louis Susman, previously a Citigroup Inc. investment banker and a former U.S. ambassador to the U.K., has joined Perella Weinberg Partners as a senior adviser.

Susman, 80, who will be based in Chicago, will provide strategic guidance as the financial services firm expands, especially in the Midwest and London, Perella said Friday in a statement.

He was vice chairman of Citigroup corporate and investment banking and a member of the Citigroup International Advisory Board before 2009, when he was nominated for the ambassador role by President Barack Obama. Susman earlier worked at Salomon Brothers Inc. and practiced law for 27 years before that.

“With a long and varied career that has taken him across the U.S. and Europe, Ambassador Susman has a breadth and depth of experience that is second to none,” Perella Weinberg Chief Executive Officer Robert Steel said in the statement. “He is a highly respected businessman and senior statesman, with a wealth of relationships and experiences cultivated throughout his career.”

Susman said in the statement that he has known Steel and several Perella Weinberg members for many years and looked forward to lending his domestic and international perspective to the New York-based firm.

Susman was recruited last year as an adviser to Gladstone Place Partners, a corporate communications firm started by former Brunswick Group senior partner Steve Lipin.

In January, Perella Weinberg hired former Citigroup banker Brennan Smith to oversee a new office in Chicago, the firm’s 11th globally.