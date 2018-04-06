Citadel's Flagship Funds Rise 4.3% in First Quarter

The flagship hedge funds at Ken Griffin’s Citadel rose 4.3 percent in the first quarter, outperforming peers.

Gains from commodity, equity and quant wagers helped the firm’s multistrategy Wellington and Kensington funds gain 1.4 percent last month, a person familiar with the matter said. The first-quarter returns beat Hedge Fund Research Inc.’s Global Hedge Fund Index, which sunk 1 percent in that time.

Citadel, which manages $28 billion, saw its Global Fixed Income fund jump 8.2 percent this year through March, including a gain of 0.1 percent last month, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The Tactical Trading fund, which runs equity and quant strategies, returned 1.7 percent in March and 2.1 percent in the quarter. The Global Equities fund rose 1.2 percent last month and 2.1 percent for the first quarter.

A spokesman for Chicago-based Citadel declined to comment.

— With assistance by Hema Parmar