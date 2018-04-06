China acted swiftly on Wednesday to announce reciprocal tariffs on $50 billion worth of American imports, unveiling a match for the Trump administration’s move against Chinese imports less than 12 hours before. Now that U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered a review of measures on $100 billion of additional Chinese goods, China will have to get creative to keep up the like-for-like rhetoric. There aren’t enough American goods imports to target; of course, China could still take other measures -- like curbing package tours or student transfers to the U.S., or steps against American companies’ operations in China.