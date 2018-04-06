Bunds Enjoy Most Peaceful Spell Since Before 2015 Yield Tantrum

German bunds are the most stable since just before the sharp selloff in April 2015. Looking through the options lens, the market is skewed for higher yields.

The recent tight trading range for bunds highlights a sense of balance in the market. Short-dated implied volatility is back to levels not seen since prior to the government bond tantrum three years ago. Back then, Bill Gross called German 10-year debt “the short of a lifetime,” and this year he has forecast a mild bond bear market. While bund futures options and swaptions are skewed toward higher rates, they don’t suggest a similar slump.

European Central Bank gradualism, contained policy uncertainty and low macro variance is putting a lid on current volatility. The 2015 spike in volatility came amid extreme bund valuations and low market liquidity, after German yields hit an extraordinarily low point. That was an example of a release of the artificial suppression of the energy in bunds. The containment of risk depends highly on the credibility of monetary policy.

Ten-year bunds are more likely to carve out a higher yield range, with low realized inflation containing the long-end. German yields negative out to five years have much more room to price the medium-term trend of rate normalization and an eventual exit from emergency interest rates.