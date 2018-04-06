Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners

Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 DreamlinersBy
American Airlines said it is ordering 47 of Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners for long-range flying, expanding its fleet of the advanced carbon-composite jetliners and dealing a blow to Airbus SE’s ambitions to expand its wide-body aircraft sales in the U.S.
As part of the move, American will drop an order for 22 of Airbus’s twin-aisle A350 jets, a purchase placed by predecessor carrier US Airways.
American is ordering 22 of Boeing’s 787-8, the smallest member of the carbon-composite jet family, and 25 of the 787-9 variant. The orders are worth $12.3 billion at list prices before the customary discounts.
