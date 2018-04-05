charted
Wealth Gap Widens in U.K.
The difference in property wealth between young Britons and their parents’ generation is growingBy
The generational property divide in Britain is getting wider. Net household property wealth of those aged between 30 and 32 in 2016 was about a third smaller than it was in 2008, while that for people in their early 60s slightly increased, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday. It meant the older cohort were 17 times wealthier than the younger group, up from six times in 2008.
